GlobalWide Media Rebrands Programmatic Unit to Causal IQ

Causal IQ debuted this week as its own entity to help marketers harness the value of programmatic advertising from a consumer-centric approach. Causal IQ is born from GlobalWide Media's Programmatic Business Unit.

"As our programmatic division steps out as its own brand, we're thrilled to offer marketers an effective, hands-on approach to programmatic advertising that doesn't leave out the human-component of the business" said company CEO Farshad Fardad in a statement. "This is unlike any other solutions provider on the market. We've earned our success by understanding our clients and their audience, but, most importantly, our unparalleled customer service. And that's exactly what Causal IQ will continue to deliver on."