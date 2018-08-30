NewsCred Launches Idea Lab to Help Marketers with Content Ideation and Planning

NewsCred, a content marketing platform provider, has launched Idea Lab to enhance the content creation process with search and social trend data.

Idea Lab helps marketing teams identify the topics that will resonate with their audiences, rank high in search engine results, and drive organic traffic. Marketers can conduct automated keyword research, analyze competitive rank tracking, and review share-of-voice results to determine which keywords to target, while ensuring their content addresses related concepts for which their audiences search.

"Given the cost-effectiveness of organic traffic in driving business results and that 90 percent of online experiences begin with a search, it's imperative for marketing teams to have a strategy in place to produce content that's optimized for search at the time of distribution," said Shafqat Islam, co-founder and CEO of NewsCred, in a statement. "We're seeing the convergence of content marketing and search marketing, and we wanted to be the first to bring those two capabilities together inside of a single platform.

Idea Lab goes beyond basic search volume data, giving marketers a holistic view of the SEO opportunity, how their company compares versus competitors, and a deeper understanding of audience needs.

Key insights surfaced by Idea Lab include the following:

Keyword Research & Recommendations, allowing users to determine which keywords to target to improve search rankings and to expand and refine topics with keyword recommendations;

Common Questions, allowing users to develop content with their companies' unique perspective and positions them as a trusted resource;

Share of Voice, allowing users to identify competitors for ranking on key topics and review their content;

Keyword Rank Tracking, allowing users to understand who else is ranking for valuable keywords, identify the gaps in content that are impacting SERP position, and determine the strategic and tactical plan to leap over the competition; and

Social Trend Data, to help users get inspiration for content from the articles, formats, and channels popular with their audiences on social media

Idea Lab is available within the NewsCred Content Marketing Platform.