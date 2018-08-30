Optmyzr Integrates with Bing Shopping Ads Campaign Management

Optmyzr has released more comprehensive functionality specific to Bing Shopping Ads as part of its pay-per-click (PPC) management software suite. The new functionality simplifies core actions, from setting up advanced campaign structures and keeping them automatically synced to dynamic product inventory and optimizing performance.

Optmyzr Campaign Refresher allows Bing ads to stay in sync with items in advertisers' merchant feeds. Optmyzr Bid Management starts with customizable visualizations to allow PPC pros to find commonalities that affect performance deep within campaigns and then act on this with better bids. They can find commonalities by brand, style, size or other product attributes and they can act quickly on that insight. Optmyzr allows the PPC pro to access campaign metrics and reporting through the same interface, which allows more immediate comparison of performance in Google and Bing.