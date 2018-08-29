PipelineDeals Launches Mobile CRM 3.0

PipelineDeals, a provider of CRM software for small and midsized businesses, has released the PipelineDeals Mobile CRM 3.0 for Android and iOS.

New features in PipelineDeals Mobile CRM 3.0 are designed to proactively notify users of real-time updates through a Pipeline Activity Feed and with push notifications about people, deals, and companies Users can navigate sales-focused features that offer immediate, up-to-date insight into sales funnels and client history.

PipelineDeals Mobile CRM 3.0 empowers users to do the following:

See live pipeline activity with a real-time feed that displays deal movement in a sales pipeline;

Record and capture meeting notes vias talk-to-text;

Use geolocation tools to map routes to sales visits;

Add, access, search, and update calendars, leads, tasks, contacts, and deals; and

Review client data that is updated and automatically synchronized.