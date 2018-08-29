Litmus Integrates with Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Litmus, a platform for email creation, testing, and analytics, has introduced an integration with Salesforce.com's Marketing Cloud, allowing marketers to test campaigns, troubleshoot emails, and streamline workflows within Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Bringing Litmus directly into Marketing Cloud enables marketers to test and optimize complex email marketing campaigns in more than 70 popular webmail clients, mobile apps, and desktop environments.

"As a leader in email marketing software, Litmus continues to meet the needs of email marketers in a rapidly changing environment by integrating with Salesforce Marketing Cloud," said Litmus CEO Erik Nierenberg in a statement. "Our integration not only provides a great development experience for the email marketer, but also optimizes the subscriber experience for their audiences."

With the integration, email marketing teams can now do the following:

Test common personalization and dynamic content variations to ensure emails look great for subscribers, no matter their unique personalization requirements or the clients or devices they use to open emails.

Tackle edge case scenarios involving non-standard data formats, like hyphenated names, international shipping addresses, or special characters.

Use modular design and reuse modules and code snippets across emails. Adding Litmus Email Previews to the pre-send test process provides additional visibility into template and brand consistency.