Informatica Updates Solutions with Hybrid Data Management

Informatica, a provider of enterprise cloud data management solutions, has launched major innovations in its Master Data Management (MDM), Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS), and Data Privacy and Protection solutions.

New MDM capabilities enable business users and data stewards to manage, curate, and consume data with a comprehensive view of trusted, contextual, and relevant information. New updates include the following:

Updated user experience designed;

Enhanced security and access aligned by business user and roles;

Improved analytics, dashboards, and metrics; and

Upgraded documents, tags, and attachments.

Informatica updated its Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) with new capabilities for multicloud environments, all integration patterns, and hybrid data management. The additions include the following:

Integrated experience with Apigee;

22 new high-performance connectors;

Deeper integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power BI, and Tableau Hyper;

New marketplace solutions and enhancements for ecosystems, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Adobe, and Snowflake;

Seamless enterprise data warehouse data migration with CLAIRE-based recommendations on Microsoft Azure;

Expanded support for all integration patterns with:

High-performance data integration for data warehousing;



AI-driven data recommendations for data migration;



AI-driven business-to-business partner onboarding;



Mass ingestion to accelerate cloud data warehousing and data lakes; and



New capabilities for API integration and management including registry and developer portal enhancements.

Changes to Informatica's Data Privacy and Protection include new capabilities that link subject identities to sensitive data. They include the following:

Advanced subject registry for discovery of identity information, such as customer and employee data, across all data stores and types (structured, unstructured, big data, cloud), with support for the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other data privacy regulations; and

Continuous intelligence on an individual's sensitive data, including the locations of the data stores, risk, and mapping of identity attributes at enterprise-wide scale.