Jane.ai to Integrate with HubSpot

Jane.ai, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered teammate for the workplace, will release a HubSpot integration to provide users of HubSpot's inbound marketing and sales growth platforms with more flexibility and instant access to the platform's intelligence.

Through the Jane.ai integration, HubSpot users will be able to source information without having to leave the conversational interfaces they use to communicate with their teammates.

"When we learned how Jane.ai is automating and improving the workday, we knew she'd be a great fit for HubSpot customers," said HubSpot Chief Strategy Officer Brad Coffey in a statement. "Jane's HubSpot integration will bring our customers instant, on-the-go access to critical bits of intel from across our Marketing, Sales, and Service Hubs, within the channel customers are already using to communicate with their teams. That increased flexibility and access will make it even easier for our customers to achieve their unique business goals."

Jane connects all of an organization's siloed information across platforms, apps, teams, and databases and surfaces information through a real-time, conversational interface. When an inquiry is posed to Jane, she connects to the company's cloud-based apps, mines information from documents, and learns the team's tribal knowledge to provide instant responses. Jane can also be fully integrated into a variety of workplace communication platforms, including Slack and Skype.