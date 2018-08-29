Cloudinary Integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Cloudinary, providers of a media management solution, has launched an integration with Salesforce.com's Commerce Cloud.

Cloudinary's integration enables Commerce Cloud users to enhance their digital media assets and automatically manage and publish content to deliver optimal shopping experiences across browsers, social media platforms, and mobile devices. Users simply upload one version of each asset in any format and automatically sync and manipulate it in seconds to deliver improved versions for each need and campaign, from product shots to store banners.

"Creating personalized, omnichannel experiences is more important than ever for brands," said Mike Wolff, senior vice president of global independent software vendor partners at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of Commerce Cloud and the new integration from Cloudinary, customers will now be able to deliver an improved and optimized shopping experience."

"Media is at the center of brand storytelling and improved customer engagement, which leads to higher conversions," said Gary Ballabio, director of business development at Cloudinary, in a statement. "We look forward to helping those relying on Commerce Cloud enhance their media management processes by providing an easy and automated way to manage and optimize their business-critical digital assets and create the kinds of online commerce experiences that today's customers have come to expect."

"We wanted to think beyond conventional flows of product-to-online production to provide an additional dynamic layer that helps Commerce Cloud customers manage and automate media processes, while easily connecting to their other media workflows," said Daniel Amitai, vice president of business development at Cloudinary, in a statement. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Salesforce and look forward to delivering additional capabilities in the months ahead."