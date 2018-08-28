SMG Launches POS Survey Technology
Service Management Group (SMG), a customer experience, employee engagement, and brand research company, has introduced a point-of-sale (POS) smart survey technology.
Through a new application programming interface (API), POS data is available to SMG in real time so transaction information, such as visit date and time, location, items ordered, and total spend, doesn't have to be manually entered by the customer. This allows companies to ask purchase-informed questions and deliver succinct, customized surveys.
"With all of the competition for the time and attention of today's consumer, it's essential we provide technology that's both intuitive and streamlined," said Dennis Ehrich, SMG's chief product and technology officer, in a statement. "Our smart survey technology is informed by transactional data so brands can collect more meaningful and actionable data while providing a better feedback experience."