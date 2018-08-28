SMG Launches POS Survey Technology

Service Management Group (SMG), a customer experience, employee engagement, and brand research company, has introduced a point-of-sale (POS) smart survey technology.

Through a new application programming interface (API), POS data is available to SMG in real time so transaction information, such as visit date and time, location, items ordered, and total spend, doesn't have to be manually entered by the customer. This allows companies to ask purchase-informed questions and deliver succinct, customized surveys.