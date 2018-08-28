Usabilla Partners with ConversionXL
Usabilla, a voice of the customer (VoC) technology provider, has forged a strategic partnership with ConversionXL (CXL), a source for optimization, growth, and digital analytics expertise. This alliance will offer both Usabilla and ConversionXL customers digital marketing and conversion optimization services fueled by VoC technology.
Under this partnership, ConversionXL will be able to leverage Usabilla's VoC technology for its enterprise-level customers. Additionally, Usabilla customers that need additional optimization support for website, content, or pay-per-click performance will now have access to ConversionXL's offerings.
Usabilla's VoC solution extracts customers' and prospects' specific wants, needs, pain points, and hesitations in regards to website and digital marketing optimization strategies through targeted surveys and feedback widgets.
CXL's Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) process includes heuristic analysis, analytics, mouse tracking data analysis, and user session replay videos. Additionally, ConversionXL relies on customer and web surveys as part of its CRO methodology, which will now be provided by Usabilla's technology.
"Usabilla chose ConversionXL as a solution partner for optimization because of the company's commitment to customer centricity," said Marc van Agteren, CEO of Usabilla, in a statement. "Customer feedback is a core component of its digital marketing and conversion optimization services, and this ensures us that our own customers will be successful with all their optimization efforts."
"The real-time customer feedback Usabilla captures gives our customers an edge when it comes to boosting conversions and drive ongoing optimization," said Viljo Vabrit, senior conversion strategist at ConversionXL, in a statement.