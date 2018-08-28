Usabilla Partners with ConversionXL

Usabilla, a voice of the customer (VoC) technology provider, has forged a strategic partnership with ConversionXL (CXL), a source for optimization, growth, and digital analytics expertise. This alliance will offer both Usabilla and ConversionXL customers digital marketing and conversion optimization services fueled by VoC technology.

Under this partnership, ConversionXL will be able to leverage Usabilla's VoC technology for its enterprise-level customers. Additionally, Usabilla customers that need additional optimization support for website, content, or pay-per-click performance will now have access to ConversionXL's offerings.

Usabilla's VoC solution extracts customers' and prospects' specific wants, needs, pain points, and hesitations in regards to website and digital marketing optimization strategies through targeted surveys and feedback widgets.

CXL's Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) process includes heuristic analysis, analytics, mouse tracking data analysis, and user session replay videos. Additionally, ConversionXL relies on customer and web surveys as part of its CRO methodology, which will now be provided by Usabilla's technology.