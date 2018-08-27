Outreach Unveils Updated Outreach Voice Suite
Outreach, providers of a sales engagement platform, enhanced its Outreach Voice suite for sales teams. The new Outreach Voice suite introduces text messaging, four conversation intelligence integrations, a simplified pricing structure, and back-to-back sequencing that allows sellers to schedule a sequence of touchpoints, one after the other.
"We've learned it takes more than just a single cold call to connect with prospects and customers. We see much higher connect rates when calls are coordinated with other touch points," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach, in a statement. "That's why we're taking a more holistic approach with our voice suite by incorporating more capabilities that help you connect with your customer in a meaningful way."
The new Outreach Voice suite introduces the following:
- Text messaging;
- Seamless integration with conversation intelligence solutions, including Chorus, Gong, ExecVision and Avoma;
- Simplified pricing structure for voice usage, providing customers with predictable and transparent billing; and
- Back-to-back sequence steps, allowing users to structure sequences to immediately follow up a call with another touchpoint, like email or a text.