Outreach Unveils Updated Outreach Voice Suite

Outreach, providers of a sales engagement platform, enhanced its Outreach Voice suite for sales teams. The new Outreach Voice suite introduces text messaging, four conversation intelligence integrations, a simplified pricing structure, and back-to-back sequencing that allows sellers to schedule a sequence of touchpoints, one after the other.

"We've learned it takes more than just a single cold call to connect with prospects and customers. We see much higher connect rates when calls are coordinated with other touch points," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach, in a statement. "That's why we're taking a more holistic approach with our voice suite by incorporating more capabilities that help you connect with your customer in a meaningful way."

The new Outreach Voice suite introduces the following: