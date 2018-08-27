Giant Otter Launches EXPRESS Conversational AI Builder

Giant Otter Technologies has released EXPRESS v1.0, an end-to-end platform for turning customer dialog transcripts into AI for extended conversations.

EXPRESS replaces complex design and dialog assembly tasks with a repeatable, scalable processes. And the result feels human, not robotic, via both text and voice. The EXPRESS platform ships with pre-existing integrations to speech platforms from Google, Amazon, and Twilio, as well as text messaging platforms from Microsoft, Facebook, and for SMS.

The primary initial target market for EXPRESS is the largest 2,000 companies in the United States that spend more than $200 billion each year on customer support.

Based on five years of research at MIT and an additional five years of commercialization at Giant Otter, the EXPRESS platform is now deployed with three early adopters; additional enterprise customers are in the pipeline.

EXPRESS supports omnichannel automated conversations that can be built by anyone in a matter of weeks. It's language-agnostic, requires no experts, and requires only small data sets.