CRM Magazine Names the Winners of the 2018 CRM Market Awards

CRM magazine awarded its 17th annual CRM Market Awards in its September 2018 issue. The CRM Market Awards honor the leading vendors of sales and marketing technologies across nine categories. Additionally, CRM magazine named three industry individuals as Influential Leaders; six exceptionally innovative companies as Rising Stars; and three customer companies as Market Elites for their CRM technology deployments.

In total, CRM magazine handed out 66 awards for 2018. Of those, 54 were CRM Market Leader Awards, which recognize the leading vendors across nine industry categories. In each category CRM recognizes one Market Winner, denoting the company receiving the highest overall score from our analysts across a number of judging criteria; four Market Leaders; and a One to Watch.

"In the past 12 months, we've seen most CRM vendors build on their solutions to make them more robust, more versatile, and more easily integrated with other solutions in ever-expanding software ecosystems. We've also seen huge advances in artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, automated bots, and so much more. These cutting-edge technologies are making CRM systems more flexible, more accurate, more interactive, more user-friendly, and more secure, while adding capabilities that couldn’t have been imagined just a few short years ago," said Leonard Klie, editor of CRM magazine. "In this issue, we are proud to honor the companies and individuals behind a lot of this innovation. We laud them for both their insight and their foresight as they take the industry to new heights."

CRM Market Leader Awards

Recipients of the CRM Market Leader Awards were determined through an extensive process that collects evaluations from industry analysts regarding product functionality, company direction, customer satisfaction, and cost. These ratings are then run through a proprietary scoring algorithm that also takes into consideration recent company product releases, partnerships, and financial information.

Recipients of the 2018 CRM Market Awards are listed below in their respective categories:

Enterprise CRM Suite

Winner: Microsoft.

Leaders: Oracle, Salesforce.com, SAP, SugarCRM.

One to Watch: bpm’online.

Midmarket CRM Suite

Winner: Salesforce.com.

Leaders: bpm’online, Microsoft, Oracle, SugarCRM.

One to Watch: Vtiger.

Small-Business CRM Suite

Winner: Microsoft.

Leaders: HubSpot, Infusionsoft, Salesforce.com, Zoho.

One to Watch: SugarCRM.

Sales Force Automation

Winner: Salesforce.com.

Leaders: bpm’online, Microsoft, Oracle, Zoho.

One to Watch: SugarCRM.

Sales Performance Management

Winner: Salesforce.com.

Leaders: Anaplan, Microsoft, Oracle, Xactly.

One to Watch: SAP.

Marketing Automation

Winner: Salesforce.com.

Leaders: Adobe, Infusionsoft, Marketo, Oracle.

One to Watch: HubSpot.

Business Intelligence

Winner: Domo.

Leaders: Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce.com, Teradata.

One to Watch: SAS Institute.

Data Quality

Winner: Informatica.

Leaders: Melissa, Pitney Bowes, Syncsort, Talend.

One to Watch: Experian.

Consultancies

Winner: Capgemini.

Leaders: Accenture, Ernst & Young, Hitachi Consulting, Wipro.

One to Watch: Tata Consulting Services.

CRM magazine also named three Influential Leaders. They were the following:

Alan Trefler , chairman and CEO of Pegasystems;

, chairman and CEO of Pegasystems; Dharmesh Shah , co-founder and chief technology officer at HubSpot; and

, co-founder and chief technology officer at HubSpot; and Bryan Gold, co-founder and CEO of #paid.

CRM magazine also named six Rising Stars. They were the following:

This year, three customer companies won Market Elite awards for the outstanding results they achieved from their recent CRM technology deployments: