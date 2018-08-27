CRM Magazine Names the Winners of the 2018 CRM Market Awards
CRM magazine awarded its 17th annual CRM Market Awards in its September 2018 issue. The CRM Market Awards honor the leading vendors of sales and marketing technologies across nine categories. Additionally, CRM magazine named three industry individuals as Influential Leaders; six exceptionally innovative companies as Rising Stars; and three customer companies as Market Elites for their CRM technology deployments.
In total, CRM magazine handed out 66 awards for 2018. Of those, 54 were CRM Market Leader Awards, which recognize the leading vendors across nine industry categories. In each category CRM recognizes one Market Winner, denoting the company receiving the highest overall score from our analysts across a number of judging criteria; four Market Leaders; and a One to Watch.
"In the past 12 months, we've seen most CRM vendors build on their solutions to make them more robust, more versatile, and more easily integrated with other solutions in ever-expanding software ecosystems. We've also seen huge advances in artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, automated bots, and so much more. These cutting-edge technologies are making CRM systems more flexible, more accurate, more interactive, more user-friendly, and more secure, while adding capabilities that couldn’t have been imagined just a few short years ago," said Leonard Klie, editor of CRM magazine. "In this issue, we are proud to honor the companies and individuals behind a lot of this innovation. We laud them for both their insight and their foresight as they take the industry to new heights."
CRM Market Leader Awards
Recipients of the CRM Market Leader Awards were determined through an extensive process that collects evaluations from industry analysts regarding product functionality, company direction, customer satisfaction, and cost. These ratings are then run through a proprietary scoring algorithm that also takes into consideration recent company product releases, partnerships, and financial information.
Recipients of the 2018 CRM Market Awards are listed below in their respective categories:
Enterprise CRM Suite
Winner: Microsoft.
Leaders: Oracle, Salesforce.com, SAP, SugarCRM.
One to Watch: bpm’online.
Midmarket CRM Suite
Winner: Salesforce.com.
Leaders: bpm’online, Microsoft, Oracle, SugarCRM.
One to Watch: Vtiger.
Small-Business CRM Suite
Winner: Microsoft.
Leaders: HubSpot, Infusionsoft, Salesforce.com, Zoho.
One to Watch: SugarCRM.
Sales Force Automation
Winner: Salesforce.com.
Leaders: bpm’online, Microsoft, Oracle, Zoho.
One to Watch: SugarCRM.
Sales Performance Management
Winner: Salesforce.com.
Leaders: Anaplan, Microsoft, Oracle, Xactly.
One to Watch: SAP.
Marketing Automation
Winner: Salesforce.com.
Leaders: Adobe, Infusionsoft, Marketo, Oracle.
One to Watch: HubSpot.
Business Intelligence
Winner: Domo.
Leaders: Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce.com, Teradata.
One to Watch: SAS Institute.
Data Quality
Winner: Informatica.
Leaders: Melissa, Pitney Bowes, Syncsort, Talend.
One to Watch: Experian.
Consultancies
Winner: Capgemini.
Leaders: Accenture, Ernst & Young, Hitachi Consulting, Wipro.
One to Watch: Tata Consulting Services.
CRM magazine also named three Influential Leaders. They were the following:
CRM magazine also named six Rising Stars. They were the following:
This year, three customer companies won Market Elite awards for the outstanding results they achieved from their recent CRM technology deployments:
- Appointment scheduling app provider Booksy sees more conversions with Bidalgo.
- Dell EMC captures more email opens with Epsilon.
- Rack Room increases digital revenue with Salesforce.com.
