What Are the Key Trends Impacting Customer Engagement? (Video)

SAP Hybris Global VP Volker Hildebrand discusses emerging trends affecting customer engagement and the growing impact of machine learning in this clip from CRM Evolution 2018.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Volker Hildebrand: There are two driving forces and when you talk about AI and machine learning. We, of course, still look at how the technology is changing the game, but at the same time, we also need to look at the customers and consumers. Our customers and your customers are changing the rules of engagement. That's very important to take into consideration as well.

You can’t just look at technology alone. Just as an example--and you guys all know this--customers today are digitally connected. They're mobile. They're always on. Also, their expectations with regards to that experience are changing dramatically and raising the bar consistently. Partially, with experiences that they had in entirely different industries that were shaping their expectations with regards to what they're expecting elsewhere. When you're used to one-click shopping on Amazon and same-day or next-day shipping, it shapes your expectations with regards to doing business with other companies as well. Think of how simple is it to get a Uber rides and everything goes automatically. Why can't other businesses be as simple and convenient, and fast as those?

We're all aware of the proliferation of customer interaction channels, what needs to be phone and in-store, then there was a fax for some time. Email, chat, SMS text messages, live messaging services like Facebook Messenger, Winkchat, WhatsApp, and other channels: Instagram, Facebook, et cetera, that are becoming more and more relevant in certain industries and for certain target audiences.