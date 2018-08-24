ValueMomentum Partners with Smart Communications
ValueMomentum, a provider of software and services to insurance carriers, health payers and financial services firms, has partnered with Smart Communications, a provider of cloud-based platforms for enterprise customer communications.
The relationship began with the companies' mutual client, Pekin Insurance, which selected Smart Communications' SmartCOMM product and ValueMomentum's implementation services to streamline customer communications with a cloud option.
"Partnering with Smart Communications puts us in a great position to provide our services to insurance, banking, and lending, and healthcare firms who all have one thing in common: the desire to streamline correspondence and document generation processes while developing highly targeted, multichannel customer communications," said Abhijeet Jhaveri, ValueMomentum's chief marketing officer, in a statement.
"Smart Communications is delighted to welcome ValueMomentum into our partnership program. ValueMomentum services coupled with our software have proven tremendously beneficial to Pekin Insurance, and we look forward to delivering similar value to many more insurers in the future," said Chuck Fazio, vice president of global alliances and channels at Smart Communications, in a statement.