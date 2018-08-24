ServiceNow Integrates with Box

ServiceNow and Box are integrating their platforms to provide their joint customers with an enhanced collaboration and content management experience for their business processes.

The new capabilities give employees direct access to documents and folders stored and managed in Box's cloud content management platform, directly from the Now Platform, which helps companies manage business processes , including IT, human resources, customer service, and security.

"Today's employees expect great digital experiences, at home and at work. That means it's more important than ever for companies competing in the war for talent to embrace technology that makes the employee experience simpler, faster, better," said C.J. Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow, in a statement. "The integration of Box with our cross-company workflow platform gives employees what they need, where and when they need it, and is an important step in our mission to make the world of work, work better for people." "Digital businesses of the future will be driven by best-of-breed applications connecting to each other and ensuring that people can collaborate on content wherever they work," said Jeetu Patel, chief product officer at Box, in a statement. "With today's announcement, teams will be able to create new users and groups, as well as securely access, preview, and share files right within the Now Platform. We are excited to be working with ServiceNow to make collaboration on enterprises' most critical content seamless, simple, and secure."

With the integration, workers will have access to Box content from within the Now Platform by leveraging common Box actions like the ability to provision users, search for files, create groups, share content, and create collaboration folders to associate with active cases. In addition, users can now preview their files, including PDFs, images, and text files, without ever having to leave the Now Platform. Companies can also build their own workflows and customize the Box integration with ServiceNow Flow Designer and ServiceNow IntegrationHub.