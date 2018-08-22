TargetEveryone Partners with Vendasta

TargetEveryone is partnering with Vendasta, providers of a platform for selling digital solutions to local businesses, allowing Vendasta subscribers to access TargetEveryone's mobile marketing solutions directly from the Vendasta Marketplace.

With TargetEveryone's mobile messaging solutions now available through Vendasta, companies that sell to local businesses can help market products and services using rich content SMS and email campaigns. The drag-and-drop functionalities in the SMS and email editor allow campaigns to be created in minutes. Businesses can send coupons, videos, sign-up forms, surveys, maps, social posts, calls-to-action, and more.