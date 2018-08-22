TargetEveryone Partners with Vendasta
TargetEveryone is partnering with Vendasta, providers of a platform for selling digital solutions to local businesses, allowing Vendasta subscribers to access TargetEveryone's mobile marketing solutions directly from the Vendasta Marketplace.
With TargetEveryone's mobile messaging solutions now available through Vendasta, companies that sell to local businesses can help market products and services using rich content SMS and email campaigns. The drag-and-drop functionalities in the SMS and email editor allow campaigns to be created in minutes. Businesses can send coupons, videos, sign-up forms, surveys, maps, social posts, calls-to-action, and more.
"I could not be more excited about this partnership" TargetEveryone CEO Bjorn Forslund said in a statement. "The Vendasta Marketplace is the ideal distribution platform for our digital marketing software and will support our shared vision to provide local businesses with ultimate digital solutions. Now agencies can help local businesses digitally market their products and services just like the big brands but without the big brand budget."
"This is an eye-popping tool that will capture people's attention, and it is perfect for customers who needed a great excuse to return to a local business," said Ed O'Keefe, executive vice president of Vendasta's Marketplace, in a statement. "With the addition of TargetEveryone, our partners are able to tap into phenomenal customer connectivity."
