PaySimple Integrates with MailChimp and Constant Contact

PaySimple, providers of a service commerce platform, has integrated with email marketing platforms MailChimp and Constant Contact. PaySimple customer records can now be synchronized with MailChimp or Constant Contact, allowing users to apply customer buying behavior data to identify revenue opportunities in their customer base and segment customer lists to create highly targeted email campaigns.

With these direct integrations, customer records from PaySimple reports are automatically sent to MailChimp and Constant Contact in real time to allow business owners to create targeted campaigns to inform their customers of new features, discounts, and promotional campaigns.