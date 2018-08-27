Urban Airship Spends Time on Its Mobile Wallet: The CRM Rising Stars Awards 2018

Portland, Ore.,-based Urban Airship, provider of a mobile engagement platform and digital wallet solution, has been busy over the past 12 months, expanding its offerings with new features and enhancements.

October 2017 saw the company launch Adaptive Pass Management for its Urban Airship Reach mobile wallet solution. Adaptive Pass Management enables marketers to create mobile wallet passes individualized for each customer and orchestrate automated pass content updates and lockscreen notifications. The feature relies on a technology called Adaptive Link, which allows marketers to deliver mobile wallet passes with personalized information, such as a customer’s name, location, and loyalty status.

A month later, it again expanded the platform, this time adding predictive life cycle marketing analytics. Its Urban Airship Insight product—which includes predictive analytics—was enhanced to analyze user data from any marketing channel or digital property, with lists of users behind every report. Marketers can define up to 10 levels of campaign data, which can be segmented by channel, product, offer, and more.

Urban Airship introduced AI marketing orchestration in January. Using predictive machine learning, the feature allows marketers to deliver notifications at the moment an individual is most likely to engage. When used with intelligent orchestration rules and real-time automation and segmentation, the tool enables marketers to deliver personalized notifications to any digital channel.

In March, Urban Airship added yet another capability to its platform: an in-app automation engine. The engine enables companies to create interactive in-app messages that are triggered automatically as customers go through predetermined behavioral and life cycle events. The automation logic is included in the app itself, which also includes out-of-the-box actions for common on-boarding and engagement use cases, such as welcome messages, opting in to notifications, and rating apps.

Urban Airship has also stepped up its work with Google. It announced support for Google Pay’s ticket feature, and it has migrated its real-time messaging architecture over to Google Cloud Platform (GCP), allowing it to increase platform reliability. During the FIFA soccer World Cup, Urban Airship increased soccer news provider Onefootball’s platform-wide peak messaging throughput by 33 percent, enabling a record 400,000 messages per second during the final match.

And just last month, Urban Airship launched Boost Optimization, a service that dramatically accelerates the delivery of push notifications, even at global scale.