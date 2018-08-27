Mindmatrix Brings Critical Add-Ons Into Focus: The CRM Rising Stars Awards 2018

Although founded in 1998, Pittsburgh-based Mindmatrix was quiet for the next two decades. That changed this year, however, as it has been enhancing its sales and channel enablement platform in a variety of ways.

In February, it launched a leaderboard feature for its sales enablement platform and partner relationship management software. The feature allows sales and channel managers to see top-performing sales reps and partners based on parameters such as emails sent, assets accessed and used, login counts, lead counts, closure ratios, and number of leads closed.

March saw Mindmatrix add an electronic contract signing feature to its sales and channel enablement platform, enabling customers and channel partners to electronically sign contracts and agreements. It relies on encryption and access codes to meet security and legal requirements.

Also in March, Mindmatrix launched an integration with Google Calendar, providing users of its sales and channel enablement platform with asset recommendations for contacts who sign up for events. More specifically, attendees are automatically imported as contacts, and the platform automatically recommends assets based on the events those contacts are scheduled to attend.

In April, it introduced an integration with voice platforms for its sales and channel enablement platform; the integration brings records from voice solutions into the platform, allowing users to make phone calls to their contacts and providing support for the delivery of assets such as prerecorded voicemail messages from sales playbooks. Additionally, the platform records these activities so that they are reflected in reports; the relevant data is also applied across other features of the platform, such as lead nurturing, lead scoring, and lead management.

In May Mindmatrix launched Salesforce Community add-ons that bring key modules from its sales and channel enablement platform into the Salesforce Community Portal. These modules include playbook, training and certification, assets, channel reporting, and enablement. The integration is also compatible with Lightning Bolt, in addition to a previous integration with Salesforce CRM.