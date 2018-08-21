HubSpot to Release a Spate of Upgrades and New Products

HubSpot will launch a major upgrade to its Marketing Hub Enterprise product, a new Sales Hub Enterprise product, new Service Hub Enterprise and Service Hub Starter products, new platform-wide video functionality, and more at its Inbound 2018 user conference next month.

The major upgrade to HubSpot's Marketing Hub Enterprise will include improved analytics and custom bot building.

The new Sales Hub Enterprise will include features like Sales Playbooks, which will help users build a library of best practices and resources for their sales teams. It will also include calling transcription, eSignature, and quota management tools.

The new Service Hub Enterprise will include tools to help teams track against service-level agreements and other metrics.

Across all three Enterprise Hubs, additional capabilities will include advanced team management; a native Slack integration; machine learning to power features like predictive lead scoring; and HubSpot's recently-released Conversations tool, which unites email, chat, and social in one inbox.

The features described above will become available Sept. 5, with additional features, including hierarchical teams, health scoring, advanced content partitioning, and workflow extensions, to be released in the coming months.

In addition to launching the new and improved Enterprise products, HubSpot will also introduce a new Starter edition of Service Hub. It will allow users to do the following:

Build a help desk in HubSpot by turning chats, emails, and form submissions into tickets;

Respond to customers faster by building a library of email templates, short text response snippets, and documents with existing answers and knowledge.

Connect with customers in real time through live chat;

Book meetings via shared calendar links; and

Make calls from HubSpot that are optionally recorded and logged.

Another expected addition is HubSpot Video, a set of new features that will be available across the entire HubSpot platform. The new features include video hosting, in-video calls-to-action and forms, a video creation tool, and morey. With HubSpot Video, marketers will be able to host and manage video files inside of HubSpot, salespeople will be able to create, share, and track personalized videos right from the HubSpot CRM, and service teams will be able to help customers with personalized help videos created and shared directly from Service Hub.

HubSpot Video is powered in part by Vidyard, a HubSpot Connect partner since 2016.

HubSpot will also launch the HubSpot CMS, which combines website creation with HubSpot's CRM. With it, users will be able to use drag-and-drop editors to edit content, change designs, and modify page layouts; and create personalized experiences for every website visitor using smart content tools and the details stored in HubSpot CRM.