TimeTrade Integrates with Yext

TimeTrade has integrated its Scheduler appointment booking application with Yext DKM, allowing Yext users to add appointment scheduling to their websites to connect with customers, clients, and prospects.

"This integration allows Yext users to leverage TimeTrade's unique scalability and flexibility to enable fast and easy engagement between Yext clients and their own customers and prospects," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of TimeTrade, in a statement. "TimeTrade's Intelligent Appointment Scheduling platform can also convert Google searches into scheduled appointments via Reserve with Google, allowing customers using Google Search or Maps to seamlessly make bookings with local businesses."

"As the technologies consumers use to find and interact with businesses become more intelligent, people increasingly expect appointment scheduling to be seamless," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "We're proud to announce this new integration with TimeTrade via the Yext App Directory, which makes it easy for businesses to add intelligent appointment scheduling to their Yext Pages, adding a key touchpoint to bring customers in the door."