Red Box Launches Voice Data Controller on the Salesforce AppExchange

Red Box today launched Voice Data Controller on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.

Underpinned by Red Box's secure and resilient voice capture solution, Voice Data Controller enables customer to do the following:

"Red Box already captures voice for more than 3,000 customers globally," said Kate, Hammett, head of global partnerships at Red Box, in a statement. "Much of this is driven by compliance with regulations, such as MiFID II, GDPR, Dodd-Frank, and PSD/PSD 2, and the integration with Salesforce provides additional capability to support their obligations. It's also of value to sales, marketing, and customer service teams, providing additional insight, as well as fact verification, investigation, performance management, and reporting functionality."

"We are happy to welcome Red Box onto the AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to gain visibility of customer voice interactions in a central location," said Mike Wolff, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."