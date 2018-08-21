NICE Closes Mattersight Acquisition, Launches New Analytics Solution

NICE has completed its acquisition of Mattersight, which has allowed it to integrate Mattersight's Predictive Behavioral Routing (PBR) with NICE Nexidia's advanced Interaction Analytics.

The acquisition of Mattersight further enhances the NICE inContact CXone cloud customer experience platform. Using Mattersight PBR, organizations will additionally benefit from CXone Omnichannel Routing by leveraging behavioral analytics to make smarter connections in real-time.