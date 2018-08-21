NICE Closes Mattersight Acquisition, Launches New Analytics Solution
NICE has completed its acquisition of Mattersight, which has allowed it to integrate Mattersight's Predictive Behavioral Routing (PBR) with NICE Nexidia's advanced Interaction Analytics.
The acquisition of Mattersight further enhances the NICE inContact CXone cloud customer experience platform. Using Mattersight PBR, organizations will additionally benefit from CXone Omnichannel Routing by leveraging behavioral analytics to make smarter connections in real-time.
"With the completion of the acquisition of Mattersight and the combined power of Mattersight Predictive Behavioral Routing (PBR) with NICE Nexidia Analytics, NICE is literally redefining the customer experience. Combining intelligent, personality-based call routing with NICE Nexidia's predictive outcomes-based call routing and making this unique innovation a part of NICE CXone cloud platform is destined to be a significant turning point in the evolution of customer care," said Paul Stockford, chief analyst at Saddletree Research, in a statement.
"We're excited to welcome Mattersight to NICE. Being a leading cloud analytics company, I am proud to provide our customers with innovative technology that will allow them to deliver the next generation of smart, personalized customer connections," said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE, in a statement.