Translations.com Integrates with Contentful

Translations.com, a provider of language and technology solutions for business, has launched GlobalLink Connect for Contentful, a comprehensive translation solution available from within the Contentful user interface.

Contentful offers a content infrastructure and a microservices architecture. With GlobalLink Connect, developers and content creators can launch multilingual user experiences for any device.

With GlobalLink Connect for Contentful, marketers can do the following:

Translate Contentful content without ever leaving the system;

Eliminate manual effort for preparation, export, and re-import of content stored in Contentful;

Get real-time status reporting and business intelligence on translation process and quality;

Reduce costs and time to market through the use of fully integrated translation memory; and

Manage and track all internal translation resources and stakeholders in one platform.