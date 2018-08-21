Translations.com Integrates with Contentful
Translations.com, a provider of language and technology solutions for business, has launched GlobalLink Connect for Contentful, a comprehensive translation solution available from within the Contentful user interface.
Contentful offers a content infrastructure and a microservices architecture. With GlobalLink Connect, developers and content creators can launch multilingual user experiences for any device.
With GlobalLink Connect for Contentful, marketers can do the following:
- Translate Contentful content without ever leaving the system;
- Eliminate manual effort for preparation, export, and re-import of content stored in Contentful;
- Get real-time status reporting and business intelligence on translation process and quality;
- Reduce costs and time to market through the use of fully integrated translation memory; and
- Manage and track all internal translation resources and stakeholders in one platform.
"Translation is a massive hurdle for global brands, and Translations.com enables our customers to localize content based in Contentful without ever leaving the system," said Sascha Konietzke, Contentful's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Speed to market is one of the essential reasons why customers choose Contentful, and this integration offers greater speed and efficiency to address multiple language audiences. For example, a fully integrated translation wizard and project dashboard helps teams track the status of projects. This eliminates many manual tasks, and status reporting improves quality."
"By integrating GlobalLink with Contentful, our joint clients can benefit from an intuitive, enterprise-wide solution to help them launch and maintain global digital content," said Phil Shawe, president and CEO of Translations.com, in a statement.
