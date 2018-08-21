Avtex Acquires Adapt Telephony Services

Avtex, a customer experience (CX) consulting firm, has acquired Adapt Telephony Services, a contact center solutions provider based in the Chicago area. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As a long-term partner of Genesys, Adapt has spent more than 20 years implementing and integrating Genesys solutions.

"This is an outstanding moment for all of us here at Avtex, as we are committed to offering unparalleled end-to-end CX technology solutions," said George Demou, Avtex's president and CEO, in a statement. "Adding a well-established, highly respected organization like Adapt to the Avtex umbrella is a big step forward in that mission. The knowledge and expertise that Adapt brings will help advance our service offerings and deepen our long-standing partnership with Genesys."<

"Avtex is a proven CX leader, particularly in the contact center space, and has been a valued part of the Genesys ecosystem since 1997," said Tom Eggemier, Genesys' president, in a statement. "Adapt, like Avtex, was one of our earliest partners and has shown tremendous success over the years. We're delighted to have these two powerhouse partners come together to help us fulfill our vision."

"I am excited that Adapt will be joining forces with Avtex to form one of the most significant CX organizations in the United States," said Brian Holdampf, Adapt's CEO, in a statement. "With the resources provided by joining Avtex, Adapt's smart suite of applications will broaden in both scope and functionality. Additionally, by joining Avtex, Adapt will be able to offer our clients a wide array of support and technologies that were previously unavailable to us."