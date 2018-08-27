The Best CRM Case Studies: The CRM Elite Customer Awards 2018

Our Elite Customer companies serve as role models for all the firms considering using technology to overcome a business challenge. From a shoe retailer wanting to move beyond one-size-fits-all campaigns, to a data management provider seeking to revive dormant customers, to a service-booking app looking to sharpen its video marketing, our Elite Customers all managed to find worthy solutions to their problems.

Booksy provides a mobile app for consumers looking to schedule appointments at hair salons, makeup studios, gyms, and similar service providers. It ran video ads on Facebook and Instagram encouraging viewers to download the Booksy app, and more than 1 million people did so. Although the videos were effective at driving initial installs, new users didn’t necessarily register with the app or book appointments through it. To be more successful, Booksy clearly needed to scale up quickly, which wasn’t possible using the methods readily at its disposal. So it turned to Bidalgo's AI solution. Read more here.

Dell EMC, part of Dell Technologies, is an IT services company that helps organizations modernize and automate their data centers using converged infrastructure, server, storage, and data protection technologies. The Austin, Texas-based company services customers, including 98 percent of the Fortune 500, across 180 countries, but while its customer roster is impressive, 70 percent of its marketable B2B contacts were inactive. Dell EMC was faced with removing contacts or implementing a CRM strategy to drive re-engagement and increase revenue. It chose the latter and paired up with marketing solutions provider Epsilon to make it happen. Read more here.

As Charlotte, N.C.-based Rack Room Shoes grew in size, it realized its marketing efforts needed to grow in sophistication. The shoe retailer, together with its sister company, Off-Broadway Shoe Warehouse, operates some 500 locations across the country, and the two stores had been managing their email marketing through a third-party vendor that sent a standard, one-size-fits-all email to all customers. But this approach, and in particular the vendor’s siloed model, made it harder to measure email marketing and slowed down the manual delivery of time-sensitive messages. Consumer engagement data, campaigns, and personnel needed to be brought onto a single CRM platform—Salesforce.com’s Marketing Cloud. Read more here.