Bizzabo Launches Agenda Module
Bizzabo has added an agenda module to its event success platform.
With Bizzabo's agenda feature, marketers can now personalize events with branding and curated experiences that tailor suggested tracks to attendees. Sponsored and highlighted sessions allow marketers to pinpoint select sessions to emphasize on the agenda page. Marketers can even predict a session’s likelihood of filling up, and when the session starts looking like it will fill up to capacity, close it and redirect attendees to sessions that are not yet full.
The agenda also comes with a built-in rating and reviews system that enables attendees to interact and review sessions, take part in polls, and share feedback.
"In-person events have continued to scale at an increasing rate over the past year. It's more important than ever for marketers to be able to increase brand awareness as well as ensure that the content and schedule of their events are compelling in order to keep attendees coming back for future events," Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo, said in a statement. "The new Bizzabo agenda fits in perfectly with our value proposition by streamlining event operations, creating an engaged community, and providing actionable analytics to make events more rewarding and impactful."
