Bizzabo Launches Agenda Module

Bizzabo has added an agenda module to its event success platform.

With Bizzabo's agenda feature, marketers can now personalize events with branding and curated experiences that tailor suggested tracks to attendees. Sponsored and highlighted sessions allow marketers to pinpoint select sessions to emphasize on the agenda page. Marketers can even predict a session’s likelihood of filling up, and when the session starts looking like it will fill up to capacity, close it and redirect attendees to sessions that are not yet full.

The agenda also comes with a built-in rating and reviews system that enables attendees to interact and review sessions, take part in polls, and share feedback.