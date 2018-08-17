MarketCast, Insight Strategy Group, And Fizziology Unite Under One Banner As MarketCast Group

Consumer insights companies MarketCast, Insight Strategy Group, and Fizziology have been united under a new parent company, MarketCast Group.

"The establishment of MarketCast Group unites our companies by a singular vision. Each of our companies is distinct yet complementary to the whole, and our new brand architecture and visual identity reflects this evolution," said MarketCast Group CEO Henry Shapiro in a statement. "Coming together under one banner preserves the brand equity of each business while communicating our broader unity and value to customers across the end markets we serve."

The new brand architecture reflects the companies' evolving business and expansion into new business lines.

MarketCast Group will work with manufacturers and marketers across industries throughout the product and content lifecycle, from brand health deep dives to early concept exploration to campaign development to distribution.

MarketCast provides marketing research services and data analytics for the global entertainment industry. Acquired in 2015, Insight Strategy Group is a consumer research and strategy agency that leverages deep social science expertise to fuel brand growth, new product introductions, and service and content innovation. Fizziology, acquired in 2017, provides social insights and analytics that uses real-time global conversation to create actionable insights for marketers and creators.

MarketCast Group is a portfolio company of Kohlberg & Company, a private equity firm headquartered in New York.