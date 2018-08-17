Gracenote Launches Mobile Video Analytics Solution

Gracenote, a Nielsen company, has launched its Mobile Video Analytics solution to provide visibility into the quality and performance of mobile video streaming applications. The performance analytics solution will provide mobile operators, video streaming services, video producers, and hardware manufacturers a means to better understand how mobile app performance impacts user behavior, attitudes, and engagement with their platforms and those of their competitors.

Gracenote's Mobile Video Analytics provides in-depth insights into how users interact and engage with mobile video streaming services. By reporting key performance metrics by wireless/internet service provider, content type, and more, Gracenote assists with everything from product development and marketing to user performance and pricing.

The Mobile Video Analytics Solution focuses on the following:

Performance quality, including video resolution, start-up times, and buffering.

Engagement metrics to understand how, when, and where viewers tune-in, average viewing time, payload, stickiness, network access, and speed.

Reasons mobile users subscribe to or disengage from specific streaming services, including their intention to switch and feedback on pricing.

Gracenote Mobile Video Analytics can also leverage passive video tests and survey responses to map user behavior and identify the cause of disengagement and churn.

"Nielsen has been at the forefront of measuring television and digital video content for decades, and the new Gracenote Mobile Video Analytics solution extends our market leadership position in the mobile streaming space," said Mike Greenawald, senior vice president of connectivity at Gracenote, in a statement. "In a hotly contested marketplace for subscribers, it is critical to understand the factors that drive engagement and retention. Gracenote Mobile Video Analytics identifies the key video performance factors that enable our customers to gain a competitive edge and make more informed business decisions."

Gracenote Connectivity, formerly Nielsen Telecom, has been measuring wireless performance and experience for nearly 20 years The latest Mobile Video Analytics solution uses a combination of proprietary video quality and performance testing with real-time usage data from thousands of mobile consumers in more than 125 national markets.