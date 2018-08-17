Mindmatrix Launches MSP-IT Marketing and Sales Content Packages
Mindmatrix is launching Mindmatrix content packages to help managed service providers (MSPs) and IT industry partners meet their marketing and sales content needs. This new service line is in addition to the content already provided as a part of the MSP Advantage Program.
Each of these content packages target very specific MSP-IT customer profiles. Priced between $50 and $100 a month, the content packages offer 100 whitepapers, 120 emails, 25 postcards, 15 landing pages, 12 brochures, 2,000 social media posts, and 150 blog posts. The content spans a range of topics that are updated every month. Buyers can edit the content they purchase and use it as they wish.
The Mindmatrix MSP marketing and sales contentpackages include Mindmatrix's Sales & Marketing Enablement Platform, ready-to-use branded content, business consulting and sales coaching, PSA/CRM integration, and MSP marketing and sales support and concierge services.
"Many MSPs-IT partners find that despite investing in a marketing automation tool or a sales enablement software, there is a gap and they are not getting the intended results. Automation alone cannot help MSPs succeed. They work only if you feed them with relevant, engaging content consistently to disseminate to leads," said Harbinder Khera, CEO of Mindmatrix, in a statement. "The Mindmatrix MSP marketing and sales content packages fill this gap by providing MSPs with ready-to-use, tailored, industry-specific content that they can use to build their brands, generate leads, and grow their businesses in the process. Mindmatrix content packages fit in well with both MSP/IT partners who don't have a marketing person and with those that do. Even in the case of those with a full-time or part-time marketing staff, it is always easier to modify existing content than creating something right from scratch. This approach saves time and costs."