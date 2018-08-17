Mindmatrix Launches MSP-IT Marketing and Sales Content Packages

Mindmatrix is launching Mindmatrix content packages to help managed service providers (MSPs) and IT industry partners meet their marketing and sales content needs. This new service line is in addition to the content already provided as a part of the MSP Advantage Program.

Each of these content packages target very specific MSP-IT customer profiles. Priced between $50 and $100 a month, the content packages offer 100 whitepapers, 120 emails, 25 postcards, 15 landing pages, 12 brochures, 2,000 social media posts, and 150 blog posts. The content spans a range of topics that are updated every month. Buyers can edit the content they purchase and use it as they wish.

The Mindmatrix MSP marketing and sales contentpackages include Mindmatrix's Sales & Marketing Enablement Platform, ready-to-use branded content, business consulting and sales coaching, PSA/CRM integration, and MSP marketing and sales support and concierge services.