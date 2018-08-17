ActiveCampaign Extends Its WooCommerce Integration

ActiveCampaign, a provider of sales and marketing automation, has deepened its WooCommerce integration with the ActiveCampaign for WooCommerce plugin, allowing WooCommerce users to automate abandoned cart emails directly in ActiveCampaign, via the plugin, encouraging shoppers to complete purchases.

The ActiveCampaign for WooCommerce plugin also lets WooCommerce users connect their e-commerce stores to ActiveCampaign so they can automatically trigger messages about the items left in their carts. Users can also more seamlessly opt shoppers into marketing at checkout.