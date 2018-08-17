ActiveCampaign Extends Its WooCommerce Integration
ActiveCampaign, a provider of sales and marketing automation, has deepened its WooCommerce integration with the ActiveCampaign for WooCommerce plugin, allowing WooCommerce users to automate abandoned cart emails directly in ActiveCampaign, via the plugin, encouraging shoppers to complete purchases.
The ActiveCampaign for WooCommerce plugin also lets WooCommerce users connect their e-commerce stores to ActiveCampaign so they can automatically trigger messages about the items left in their carts. Users can also more seamlessly opt shoppers into marketing at checkout.
"ActiveCampaign is built to help small and medium-sized businesses engage with their customers and connect the tools they prefer to run their business," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "The launch of the WooCommerce plugin extends the abandoned cart capabilities we launched for Shopify to WooCommerce users, enabling e-commerce users to automate communications when a purchase is abandoned in an effort to increase conversions."
Related Articles
ActiveCampaign Launches Automations Map
30 Apr 2018
Automations Map shows marketers how campaigns connect and interact.
ActiveCampaign Launches Win Probability
17 May 2018
Win Probability uses machine learning to predict the odds of winning deals.