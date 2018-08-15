Lexalytics Updates Intelligence Platform for European Customers

Lexalytics, a provider of translation technology that relies on machine learning and artificial intelligence, has expanded options for customers working in the European Union. Companies using Lexalytics' cloud-based Semantria API, Semantria for Excel, and Semantria Storage and Visualization products can now choose to process their data in Australia, the European Union, or the United States.

In addition, Lexalytics has added Romanian to the list of languages it can analyze natively. Lexalytics now supports 25 languages.

"Lexalytics is committed to its customers with European operations, and we're constantly working to make our products easier to use and more effective for them," said Jeff Catlin, CEO of Lexalytics, in a statement. "These new enhancements improve both compliance options related to GDPR and expand the insights brands can gain from a vibrant member of the EU."

With the recent implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, companies that operate in the region now have a one-click option to choose where their text data is processed, improving transparency.