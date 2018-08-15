Vendasta Launches Advertising Intelligence

Vendasta today launched Advertising Intelligence, helping companies bring advertising campaigns from multiple platforms under one roof.

Advertising Intelligence takes the manual taskwork out of Facebook advertising and Google Ads campaign reporting. The dashboard lets users compare campaigns side by side. It combines live, automated reporting and unique sales data to clearly demonstrate businesses' return on investment. Plus, partners can add their management mark-up fees to client reports so final cost is clear.

"Our partners deliver comprehensive paid advertising solutions to their clients through multiple channels like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, and Google Search, and it can be a struggle for them to aggregate the results into an accurate and compelling report," said Ed O'Keefe, executive vice president of Vendasta's Marketplace, in a statement. "Advertising Intelligence solves that overhead problem and delivers digital advertising reporting in an elegant and intuitive dashboard which can be easily shared to clients' smartphones, email inboxes, and through the clients' Vendasta Business Center. Adding this solution to the platform is yet another step toward becoming the single login for solving all of a partner's business needs."

Vendasta users can access the live digital advertising reporting and analysis for free. Additional functionalities, like in-depth campaign oversight, price mark-up capabilities, and date filters, are available at $9 per month with a Vendasta subscription.