Research Now SSI Acquires DMA-Institute

Research Now SSI, a provider of digital market research data and data services, has acquired DMA-Institute, expanding its capabilities in cross-device digital audience verification and validation, providing actionable insights about the audiences exposed to ads and the resonance of each message.

The acquisition will result in the combination of Research Now SSI's collection of data from opted-in individuals across the globe with DMA-Institute's audience validation solution.

Based in Amsterdam, DMA-Institute provides fully transparent digital media measurement, relevant audiences, and insights through its Enterprise Platform and Performance Analytics Platform. Its technology allows companies to measure, validate, and optimize for active measurement (research) and passive measurement (viewability, reach, audience) across online display and video formats, social media advertising, branded content, and in-app formats.

DMA-Institute's technology complements and augments Research Now SSI's cross-media ADimension solution. Linking impressions to individuals based on Research Now SSI's global online panel data, ADimension collects information about digital ad exposure as well as offline exposure and delivers in-market insights via a dynamic dashboard across key brand metrics.

The acquisition also gives Research Now SSI access to DMA-Institute's advanced online dashboarding, online performance reporting, and business intelligence scorecards