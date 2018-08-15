CallRail Launches Cost-Per-Lead Solution
CallRail, a call tracking and analytics provider, today launched a cost-per-lead solution within the CallRail application to help marketers understand how much they're paying for a phone call lead.
CallRail's cost-per-lead solution tracks inbound phone calls, pulls in cost data from AdWords campaigns, and associates this data with multiple touches. From there, it brings all metrics together in one reporting dashboard.
"More data is always better, and we want our clients who can see call information in CallRail to understand exactly how these calls are contributing to their overall KPIs," Dana DiTomaso, president of Kick Point, a digital marketing agency that has been beta testing this solution, said in a statement . "If a client is listening to phone calls that were generated by a Google Ads campaign, they're able to get a better grasp on whether or not that call brings them value and adjust their spend accordingly. This is why our agency is excited about CallRail's solution: It provides additional value and streamlines everyday reporting processes, helping us tailor them for the client."
Alongside the cost-per-lead solution, CallRail has also launched a custom reporting engine within the platform. The new feature will help marketers build customized reports for their clients based on the outcome of phone calls and call duration.
"This product was born from the internal challenge of agencies having many attribution tools but not being able to efficiently combine analytics," said Kevin Mann, co-founder and chief product officer at CallRail, in a statement. "Even if a marketer has solved the attribution puzzle for their client or organization, that work is rarely fast and never easy. And with the disruption of digital, agencies need to own data integration and reporting to prove value and steer clear of the growing trend of businesses taking their marketing in house. Our new in-app cost-per-lead solution is helping agencies demonstrate ROI in a way that was previously difficult and tedious to come by, which will assist in improving client retention and increasing new customer acquisition.
"As the phone call continues to be a main way customers interact with businesses, understanding which campaigns are driving them, and which ones are not, is essential to more efficiently distributing ad spend," Mann added.
