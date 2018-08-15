NewsCred Joins Marketo Accelerate Program and Announces New Platform Integrations

NewsCred, a provider of enterprise content marketing, has joined the Marketo Accelerate Program and integrated its content and analytics into the Marketo Engagement Platform. In addition, NewsCred has invested in its own integration with Marketo for scalable email creation and closed-loop content analytics.

"We are excited to join the Marketo Accelerate Program, building on the success we have already seen working with Marketo for our own content marketing," said Jennifer Stenger, vice president of strategic partnerships at NewsCred, in a statement. "In addition to the Accelerate Program, this strategic partnership will enable Marketo's customers to more quickly and easily create editorial-driven newsletters while at the same time integrate data and analytics into their platform, showing exactly how and where content is creating value in the sales cycle."

NewsCred's integration with Marketo focuses specifically on simplifying newsletter content creation and integrating data and analytics. By leveraging Marketo's dynamic snippet functionality, NewsCred's Content Marketing Platform replicates content sections of any branded newsletter. Integrating with Marketo's Munchkin cookie, content consumption data is captured throughout the lead process