InsideSales.com Launches Neural Insights
InsideSales.com, providers of an artificial intelligence (AI) growth platform for sales, has released Neural Insights to help businesses find untapped value in their CRM by highlighting accounts or leads that have a high propensity to purchase but have not been contacted by sales reps.
"Average quota attainment per sales rep was a mere 60 percent in 2017, shows InsideSales.com Labs data. What's more, this number has been declining for the last five years, and it's a major problem for sales departments around the world. Most sales leaders try to solve this problem by throwing sales bodies into the mix and adding sales capacity or by just spending more on marketing. However, these efforts rarely pay off. Leaders often end up having to switch jobs and companies when targets are not met," said Dave Elkington, CEO of InsideSales.com, in a statement. "Instead of spending millions on hiring or attempting to create net new pipeline, sales leaders need to focus on maximizing value from their current opportunities. Our data shows that 75 percent of leads with the highest likelihood to buy are not even being engaged by sales reps."
Neural Insights uses machine learning algorithms to scan data in the CRM and corroborates the findings with data from the InsideSales data set, as well as external sources. InsideSales.com's sales database has more than 6 trillion cross-company data points. This sophisticated data analysis uncovers the most valuable leads that sales reps aren't calling. The AI then highlights the following:
- Missed Value: How much money have you left on the table?
- Untapped Value: How many of your highest value leads go untouched?
- Marginal Value: What's the fastest way to get more value?
"Neural Insights truly is a sales insights discovery technology that makes the invisible revenue opportunities visible with AI. Sales teams and leaders constantly have millions of dollars of accounts and thousands of leads in their CRM and no idea who is likely to buy from them or what the results will be. They just keep buying new lists and slowly filtering through poor connections until they once again miss their number. Neural Insights changes all that and shows you exactly where the gold is in your pipeline," said Suaad Sait, president of growth at InsideSales.com, in a statement.
