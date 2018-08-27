The Case for Integrating CRM and Marketing Automation (Video)
X2CRM CEO David Buchanan explains why CRM and marketing automation systems should be integrated rather than siloed in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
David Buchanan: Marketing automation and CRM have to be applications that are designed together. The reason for this is that the databases between CRM and marketing automation share about 70 percent of the data. Both databases have leads, accounts, contacts, opportunities, and these are different table names with different field names, and actually different philosophies. ParEx stores prospects a little differently than Marketing Valdez, which is a little differently than Salesforce. So, you kind of have to try and match those things up when you're doing an implementation, if they're different and separate products.
And then also, you need reports that go across those two functional areas. If they're in different databases, it's really hard to get those reports out. And actually, if they're in separate tools, like it is with Salesforce, you have to do a customization twice. Whereas with us, just one set of tables support both the CRM and the marketing automation application.
Also, if you have multiple tools, even your admin's going to be a multi-step process. You have to define the user to multiple admin tools, between the marketing automation and your CRM.
So, I think there's a lot of reasons this has to happen. The market hasn't adapted to that yet. We think there's a big opening in the enterprise layer of the market for a company that really has marketing automation and CRM and it's one unified application.
So, here's the example. On the left here is X2CRM. We have marketing and CRM together. They're written in a common language, most of it's written in PHP, we have some Javascript on the front end. We have an open database, we use open source MySQL database. Also, that's the same database that Amazon now sells as the Aurora Database Server. I don't know if you all are familiar with the Amazon Web Services, but a huge difference between Salesforce and us is that Salesforce had to write their own cloud structure, in 1999 when they started, there was not a cloud structure available.
Well, we can do well with Amazon AWS. And they have now taken the award database serve which is a version of MySQL and they offer that as a database server. So, we can just spin up a new server for somebody literally in a half hour and put their database away. It gives total control and flexibility to the customer. Then we run on top of Amazon's elastic computing environment, which means that, you can set it up, for example during the holiday season, you can have your service just automatically dynamically increase and then drop back off. So you have total control of this. Whereas in the older legacy systems, Salesforce is the only one that controls that deployment and you're whole application and database are linked in with other customers in actually the same files.
Related Articles
VIDEO: How to Contend with the New Normal in Customer Behavior and Relationships
27 Jun 2018
Prophet Principal Analyst Brian Solis discusses the mobile-centric "new normal" and what it means in customer strategy in this clip from his CRM evolution 2018 opening keynote.
VIDEO: What's Your Roadmap for Multi-Year Customer Strategy Growth?
02 Jul 2018
ISM Inc. president Barton Goldenberg explains why it's important to take the long view when developing a customer engagement strategy in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: How Can Businesses Adapt to Meet Future Customer Service Challenges?
09 Jul 2018
Prophet Principal Analyst Brian Solis discusses emerging customer service challenges in this clip from his keynote at CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: How Clearly Do You Know Your Customer?
11 Jul 2018
ISM, Inc. President Barton Goldenberg explains the importance of having a clear understanding of who your customer is to effective CRM in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: How to Better Serve Your Fan Base by Emphasizing Merchandising and Digital Content
16 Jul 2018
WINNERS Director & Founder Fiona Green discusses merchandising and digital content strategies to extend the fan base experience beyond the arena in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: What is the Right Mix of People, Process, and Tech in a Sound CRM Strategy?
23 Jul 2018
ISM, Inc. President Barton Goldenberg breaks down the mix of people, process, and technology in a sound long-term customer engagement strategy in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: What Are SMBs' Top Business Goals as Customer Expectations Change?
25 Jul 2018
SMB Group Co-founder & partner Laurie McCabe explains how SMBs can continue to pursue their traditional business goals amid dramatic changes in customer expectations in this clip from CRM experience 2018.
Why Customer Experience is Now Your Biggest Brand Differentiator (Video)
30 Jul 2018
SMB cofounder and partner Laurie McCabe explains how customer service and the customer experiences businesses create have become the defining features of their brands in this clip from CRM experience 2018.
Why Startups Need to Focus on Resilient Revenue (Video)
08 Aug 2018
IntelliPhi CEO Anand Thaker outlines the concept of renewable, resilient revenue and why it matters even to startups businesses in this clip from his presentation at CRM evolution 2018.
The Case for Account-Based Marketing (Video)
01 Aug 2018
IntelliPhi CEO Anand Thaker explains the value of integrated account-based marketing (ABM) for B2B operations in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
Is the Customer Data Platform the Pot o' Gold for B2B Marketers? (Video)
06 Aug 2018
IntelliPhi CEO Anand Thaker explains how B2B marketers can leverage customer data platforms (CDPs) in this clip from his presentation at CRM evolution 2018.
How Amazon Connect's Open Platform Integrates with CRMs (Video)
13 Aug 2018
Pasquale DeMaio, General Manager, Amazon Connect, AWS, explains how Amazon Connect works with both off-the-shelf and custom CRM systems in this clip from his keynote at CRM evolution 2018.
How to Make Automated Customer Interactions More Engaging (Video)
15 Aug 2018
AWS Head of Product, Language Tech Vikram Anbazhagan discusses four key elements of bot interactions that can increase customer engagement in this clip from his keynote at CRM evilution 2018.
How to Design Chatbots that Deliver Good Customer Experiences (Video)
20 Aug 2018
Pasquale DeMaio, General Manager, Amazon Connect, AWS demos Amazon Connect's Contact Flow Engine in this clip from his keynote at CRM evolution 2018.
