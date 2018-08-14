FastSpring Launches WordPress Plugin for Digital Commerce

FastSpring, a provider of ecommerce payment management, has released its WordPress plugin. WordPress powers more than 30 percent of websites around the world.

"Businesses selling digital commerce and services on their WordPress-powered sites face the challenge of piecemealing multiple plugins and point solutions to manage their ecommerce experience," said Brian Deignan, vice president of sales at FastSpring, in a statement. "These competing tools and solutions limit the potential growth of a business and require a sizable investment in time, money, and resources to build and maintain. We're excited to offer a faster and more efficient way for our customers to sell through WordPress and nurture their online business all in one place."

With the plug-in, companies can build branded shopping cart experiences directly on their WordPress sites without redirects or third-party hosted ecommerce pages. The plug-in also allows for real-time optimizations, allowing users to update products and pricing and create discounts in their FastSpring Stores while their WordPress sites will update in real time, and all transactions processed through the WordPress site are reflected in the FastSpring platform.