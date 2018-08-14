Mavenlink Introduces Mavenlink M-Bridge Integration Platform

Mavenlink, a provider of cloud-based software for services organizations, today launched Mavenlink M-Bridge, a domain-specific integration platform that enables professional and marketing services organizations to connect key apps with their operational systems of record.

Mavenlink M-Bridge is an OpenAPI-based integration platform that allows companies to link key apps, like CRM, enterprise resource planning, human resources, office productivity, workstream collaboration, and document sharing with their core operational system of record, Mavenlink. Mavenlink M-Bridge offers pre-built integrations with popular solutions, like Salesforce.com, NetSuite, Intacct, Quickbooks, Jira, Google G-Suite, and Slack, as well as through a flexible API and a set of comprehensive developer tools provided online.

"With the speed and complexity of services work today, it is increasingly challenging to operate within a fragmented business environment," said Roger Neel, chief technology officer and co-founder of Mavenlink, in a statement. "Many firms today have deployed a sea of applications in an attempt to propel their business, and in the process they've created a significant number of gaps in databases, processes, and systems, which are actually slowing the business down. With Mavenlink M-Bridge, services organizations are able to eliminate silos, streamline processes, and operate with greater business agility."

Mavenlink M-Bridge allows users to configure integrations to desired process flows and data synchronizations leveraging desired coding languages. It offers the following features: