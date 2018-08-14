Versium Launches Developer Portal With API Access to Marketing and Data Solutions

Versium, a big data and AI-driven marketing empowerment company, has launched Developer Portal, an API-accessible platform to help developers transform the e-commerce, marketing automation, and CRM platforms they deploy with Versium's data technology solutions.

Via the portal, developers can access Versium's proprietary LifeData warehouse, which includes more than 1 trillion data attributes, and its proprietary marketing empowerment technologies, which include automated data cleansing, enrichment and segmentation, and artificial intelligence-powered predictive targeting. The new portal will help developers build recurring revenue through the results-based, subscription fees associated with Versium's integrated data intelligence and AI-powered predictive marketing solutions.

Developers will be able to use the portal and automated tools to do the following:

Clean data to fix errors and formatting issues;

Validate identities to ensure contact data is associated with real people;

Look up and add new business and consumer contact details;

Access rich business and consumer data insights;

Use AI models to score leads; and

Add new leads or prospects into the CRM based on the same predictive models.

"Versium is on a mission to help marketers improve ROI by harnessing the power of big data and AI to become more data-driven. By putting the power of Versium data and technology directly into the hands of developers and system integrators, we can dramatically broaden the market impact our solutions will provide to marketers," said Versium CEO Chris Matty in a statement.