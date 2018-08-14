Hitachi Solutions Updates Its Ecommerce Platform

Hitachi Solutions America, a provider of global industry solutions powered by the Microsoft Cloud, has released the latest version of its Ecommerce platform. This update provides features for B2B and B2C clients that make the online sales offering more agile, intuitive, and powerful.

New functionality for B2C clients includes the following:

Advanced search with Apache Solr, an open-source search engine;

Enriched caching that lets merchants make changes to products, images, and inventory tracking numbers on web stores and have the modifications appear to shoppers almost immediately without having to refresh the entire site; and

Dynamic content on the fly via Razor syntax that allows users to implement dynamic scrolling and parallax functionality and change the look and feel of their online stores.

The new B2B features include the following:

Touch-enabled order entry, allowing sales staff to use tablets and phones in the field; and

Added payment options, allowing B2B users to pay their invoices using Paypal via a customer self-service portal.

"The latest version of our Ecommerce platform delivers an advanced, modern feature set that is usually only found in large enterprise-level solutions, yet it remains cost-effective and manageable for our midsized clients," said Ranjit Goray, vice president of e-commerce at Hitachi Solutions America, in a statement. "It's exactly what they need to give their customers the personalized, omnichannel journey they expect while getting the most value out of their online presence."

Hitachi Solutions Ecommerce is an end-to-end platform optimized for B2C and B2B sales and customer service and working seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365.