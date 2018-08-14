NICE and Cloud9 Technologies Integrate
NICE and Cloud9 Technologies have completed an integration of the NICE Trading Recording System (NTR) with Cloud9's C9 Trader platform. Now, financial services organizations can leverage both companies'solutions to ensure compliance with regulations around recording and retaining trade communications.
In addition to working with the C9 Trader platform, NTR can also interface with other turrets, desk phones, mobile phones, and unified communications platforms. NTR works with NICE Compass, a compliance assurance solution that features automated provisioning, system health checks, bulk call extraction tools, transcription, compliance assurance reporting, and monitoring dashboards to help financial institutions ensure enterprise-wide compliance with regulations.
The C9 Trader platform digitizes the entire institutional trader voice lifecycle and provides secure and compliant means of delivering the associated metadata.
"Cloud-based voice communications are gaining traction with banks as a viable option for trader communications. Cloud-based or not, all trade-related communications are subject to the same regulations and standards, including MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, MAR, and FX Code of Conduct. Our integration with C9 Trader will give financial services customers confidence in their ability to comply with all regulations around recording and retaining trader communications when using Cloud 9's C9 cloud-based trading platform," Chris Wooten, executive vice president at NICE, said in a statement.
"We're dedicated to working with other companies and industry groups that enable best-of-breed solutions for our clients, and we're excited to have completed this integration with NICE," Steve Kammerer, chief product officer at Cloud9 Technologies, said in a statement. "Our clients now have the ability to record and retain our high-fidelity audio using the industry-leading NICE NTR compliance recording system, which offers unprecedented scalability, ease-of-use and versatility. By extension, our clients can also take advantage of NICE's unique compliance assurance technology."
