NICE and Cloud9 Technologies Integrate

NICE and Cloud9 Technologies have completed an integration of the NICE Trading Recording System (NTR) with Cloud9's C9 Trader platform. Now, financial services organizations can leverage both companies'solutions to ensure compliance with regulations around recording and retaining trade communications.

In addition to working with the C9 Trader platform, NTR can also interface with other turrets, desk phones, mobile phones, and unified communications platforms. NTR works with NICE Compass, a compliance assurance solution that features automated provisioning, system health checks, bulk call extraction tools, transcription, compliance assurance reporting, and monitoring dashboards to help financial institutions ensure enterprise-wide compliance with regulations.

The C9 Trader platform digitizes the entire institutional trader voice lifecycle and provides secure and compliant means of delivering the associated metadata.