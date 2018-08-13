Infor Releases Updated Enterprise Asset Management Solution

Infor, a provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today released Infor Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) version 11.4, which uses predictive and preventive technologies to extend asset life and increase efficiency. Infor EAM 11.4 is scalable and accessible on any mobile device. It can be deployed in the cloud, on premises, or as a hybrid, and is built on a modern architecture.

Infor EAM 11.4 has added many new features for recording, sending data, and support. These include the following:

Expanded industry-specific functionality for customers in the transportation, government, manufacturing, healthcare, and utilities industries.

The Mobile Notebook and Checklist features received enhancements to make them more intuitive and user-friendly.

Deeper support for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance, with the added ability to review and maintain records.

A new feature for sending documents and recording data, with the added ability to attach documents when sending emails with a new checkbox on the setup screen. Users can now record notes via the new Notebook screen. The Emails and References tabs of this screen allow users to share notes with other employees.

A new Perform Linear Search popup on the Work Orders screen that allows users to search for work orders along specified linear equipment records.

New checklist types, the ability to conduct checklists jointly with colleagues, security updates, and a new integration with the nonconformity tracking features.

Additional server integration options, with support for multiple adaptors on the GIS server and a new integration with web adaptors other than the default web adaptor.