Fision Merges with Continuity Logic

Sales enablement platform provider Fision is merging with Continuity Logic, a provider of integrated business continuity and risk management software. Continuity Logic will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Fision.

"There is only one thing better for our customers than having a powerful, cloud-based platform like Fision, and that is having two," stated Mike Brown, founder, president, and CEO of Fision, in a statement. "The two companies have similar technology stacks; however, our offerings are highly complimentary and synergistic, with zero overlap in terms of our Fortune 500 client base. We see tremendous cross-sell opportunities, with all-star rollup of talent, experience, and technical know-how."

"Fision has a stellar reputation for its ability to innovate and deliver first-class solutions, along with strong customer service and outstanding personnel. Together, we can accelerate the growth of our combined organizations and deliver a broader and deeper portfolio of solutions. This includes rapid deployment, a strong user implementation and configuration tool set, rich content management, deep business process management tools, and data management and analytics solutions that are optimized to enhance client value across the enterprise," said Tejas Katwala, CEO and co-founder of Continuity Logic, in a statement.