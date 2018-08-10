Merkle and Cardinal Path Partner to Deliver Google Analytics 360
Marketing firm Merkle has partnered with Cardinal Path, a marketing analytics consulting firm and fellow member of the Dentsu Aegis Network, to deliver advanced Google Analytics 360.
As part of the partnership, Cardinal Path will delive Google Analytics 360 Suite (part of the Google Marketing Platform), including licensing, services, and support, to both its own and Merkle's clients.
"Cardinal Path is known across the industry as the go-to firm for Google Analytics. They have literally written the book on this platform, establishing proven processes and adding exponential value through a vast set of knowledge and experience built through thousands of successful engagements," said Alex Yoder, executive vice president of analytics at Merkle, in a statement. "One of the benefits of being part of the Dentsu Aegis Network is being able to work in lock-step with highly specialized firms like Cardinal Path. Together, we offer our clients a team with expertise that is simply unparalleled in these critical areas."
"The ability to support Merkle's large-scale performance marketing initiatives is an exciting prospect for Cardinal Path," said Alex Langshur, co-CEO of Cardinal Path, in a statement. "The nature of marketing analytics work lends itself well to empowering all stakeholders with data-driven insights, including our agency partners. We're thrilled to be handling the Google Analytics 360 part of the extensive Merkle solutions set."
