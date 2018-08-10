Shift4 Payments and Venuetize Partner to Add Secure Payment Functionality to Mobile Event Platform
Shift4 Payments, a provider of secure payment processing and merchant services, has integrated with Venuetize to provide event-goers and venue guests with personalized and user-friendly entertainment experiences.
The Venuetize mobile platform provides professional sports teams, multipurpose entertainment venues, casinos, and shopping destinations with engagement features, such as mobile ordering and cashless payments, integrated loyalty programs, contextually relevant content and targeted offers, behavioral analytics, and more.
"The Venuetize mobile engagement platform is designed to take the friction out of how guests visit and interact with an entertainment venue, including how they purchase any product or service, both before or during a live event," said Karri Zaremba, founder and chief operations officer of Venuetize, in a statement. "We're proud to partner with Shift4 Payments, which underscores our commitment to ensuring that consumers' payment data is protected to the highest level possible."
"This partnership will deliver users a unique and memorable entertainment experience that is enhanced by the peace of mind that comes with knowing that personal information is secured by the top payment security technology in the industry," said Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments, in a statement.