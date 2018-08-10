Shift4 Payments and Venuetize Partner to Add Secure Payment Functionality to Mobile Event Platform

Shift4 Payments, a provider of secure payment processing and merchant services, has integrated with Venuetize to provide event-goers and venue guests with personalized and user-friendly entertainment experiences.

The Venuetize mobile platform provides professional sports teams, multipurpose entertainment venues, casinos, and shopping destinations with engagement features, such as mobile ordering and cashless payments, integrated loyalty programs, contextually relevant content and targeted offers, behavioral analytics, and more.