Engagio Announces ABM Smart Tools

Engagio recently announced the release of ABM Smart Tools, a suite of account-based marketing features designed to help marketers increase engagement and improve target account health across multiple account funnels.

“ABM is such a powerful strategy, and Engagio helps companies actually understand comprehensively what the engagement is at all of their accounts and at the account level. But it’s still hard for marketers to quickly understand or quickly pull together a lot of data on the progression of key accounts,” says Chandra Patel, head of product marketing at Engagio.

With Smart Tools, the goal is to be “able to comprehensively understand account health across the entire funnel as well as really being able to take that information to make rapid decisions, because information is great, but what we really care about is delivering action,” Patel adds.

One way Smart Tools enables firms to quickly assess target accounts is through an ABM scorecard feature, which allows users to compare multiple account tiers with an eye on better understanding the progression of accounts in each list. “You can compare target account lists so, for example, if you have a set of target accounts in one industry vertical such as healthcare and another one in manufacturing—or it can be target accounts in different regions—you can really understand what movement is happening. Is one progressing faster? Do you need to try different tactics for another one? [You can] make those comparisons,” Patel explains.

The customizable Quick Cards feature, meanwhile, allows businesses to automatically identify accounts that need action. “They can be set with KPIs that are important for the business and answer key questions,” Patel says. “[They allow you to] always have everybody know what are the key things you should be looking for.”

Smart Tools’ third key feature is Quick Links, which allows insights to be easily shared across teams, with the goal of ensuring that both marketing and sales have the same information. “The Quick Links are an easy way to share very specific and targeted views across an organization,” Patel says.