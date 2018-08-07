MomentFeed Supports Facebook Recommendations

MomentFeed, a provider of mobile customer experience management for multilocation companies, has announced its support for and integration with Facebook Recommendations.

With the release of Recommendations, Facebook provided MomentFeed with early-access to API documentation, allowing MomentFeed to adjust its platform to support the product. MomentFeed customers have long had expanded access to tools that make the most of consumer recommendations, comments, reviews, and photos due to MomentFeed's Facebook Marketing partnership (FMP).

"Facebook is updating their recommendation experience because they want to provide businesses and brands with the best tools to increase and drive discovery, consideration, and engagement with potential customers," said Cynthia Countouris, MomentFeed's senior vice president of marketing and product, in a statement. "We share this goal. Thanks to our long-lasting partnership with Facebook, our platform is ready for this update. We are very excited about the potential it has for our clients."

The updated Facebook Recommendations platform will allow users to provide authentic reviews, rich endorsements, and suggestions. Consumers will see a shift from the previous 5-star rating system to simple yes or no recommendations and can elaborate on their answers using category-based attribute tags, photos, and an open response text field.

MomentFeed began its partnership with Facebook in May 2013 to help clients leverage local awareness ads, create Facebook local pages, and manage customer reviews and interactions.